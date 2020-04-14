25 minutes ago

Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh, Director-General of National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), has debunked claims that the organization has been distributing relief items intended for the homeless and vulnerable in society to New Patriotic Party (NPP) faithfuls.

According to him, President Nana Akufo-Addo has even issued a stern warning to NADMO and the associated entities distributing food and other items not to play party cards with the beneficiaries.

Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' program, Mr. Agyemang-Prempeh noted that the organization has picked up information that some Members of Parliament(MP) have decided to also share food to their constituents and so, some people perhaps are mistaking that kind gesture for what NADMO has been tasked to do.

The NADMO Boss stated categorically that the relief items are delivered to the homeless, disabled and underprivileged population on strict orders by the President and there is no political discrimination at play.

''There's no party colours in this. Let someone bring out evidence where we have asked (a beneficiary) for a party card. It is untrue. Do the homeless and disabled we supply food to have a party card? There is no truth in this . . . Let's stop the politicization of this issue. I can state emphatically that per the warning given me which I have also relayed to my Deputies, Regional Directors and constituencies, District Directors is that the work we're doing is about NADMO. There is no party card involved but I can tell you there is nowhere that we have demanded party card before distributing the food," he stated.

He also denied reports that NADMO caused the rush for food by some residents at Asokwa in the Ashanti Region and Tema.

He explained that the NADMO is working with the Local Council of Churches, security personnel and other relevant authorities to locate the beneficiaries and distribute the relief items to them, hence no individuals have been asked to queue or crowd for the items.