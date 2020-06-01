3 hours ago

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has said there would be no Sunday School for children in churches across the country as restrictions on religious activities are eased.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Monday, Mr Oppong-Nkrumah said it was important that religious bodies adhered to the new directives.

To him, children were vulnerable, especially in difficult times such as this, hence Sunday schools in the various churches would not be permitted as children would easily disregard the social distancing rules.

Explaining why the president allowed only final year students to report back to school, he said it was because it would be difficult for the younger ones in school, particularly those in the primary levels to strictly adhere to the safety protocols.

“Akufo-Addo said final year students should go to school because the younger ones are vulnerable and won’t obey the social distance rules and it is the same with churches. We have children class known as Sunday school in our churches.

“For now, Sunday schools will remain closed because we all know children are very stubborn and won’t obey the social distancing rules at this time and so we won’t encourage Sunday school for kids as they may easily contract the disease,” he noted.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced the easing of Coronavirus restrictions that would enable the partial reopening of some sectors of the economy from June 5, 2020.

However, restrictions placed over the past 11 weeks on certain public gatherings, including sporting events, nightclubs, cinemas, drinking spots, bars, beaches, festivals, funerals, political rallies and large religious gatherings such as crusades, pilgrimages and conventions have been stayed until July 31, 2020.

