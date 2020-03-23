2 hours ago

The Ashanti Regional Health Director, Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang has reiterated that the government will supervise the burial rites of any coronavirus victim without the bereaved family taking part in the usual traditional burial.

According to him, this is to contain the potential spread of the virus from one person to the other, adding that "it is not the intention of the Government to infringe on any culture or tradition".

Ghana has reported 24 confirmed cases with one death recorded. Statistics show that out of the 24 cases, 17 of them are Ghanaians with the rest being foreigners.

Some Virologists believed the country will witness an increasing number of confirmed case as the days go by looking at the number of traced contacts recorded.

Speaking to the media at a Press Conference to update the media on the coronavirus case in the region, Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang said that so far no vaccine has been made for the virus.

However, what they are administering is for clinical trials and their focus is preventive measures to avoid the spread of the virus.

He revealed that some Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) have been received and they would be distributed to the various hospitals in the region soon.

Commenting on the referral of suspected cases to KATH and the Kumasi Hospital, he admonished that hospitals must do it right by isolating suspects at Golden Area and later called for the Regional Response Team than using their own willpower to refer them without considering the effects on the general public.

The Chief Executive Officer of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Dr. Oheneba Danso said those vulnerable to the virus are Diabetic patients, the aged and people with respiratory diseases, and have therefore implored all to comply with the preventive measures.

Source: peacefmonline.com