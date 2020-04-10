2 hours ago

The National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has donated Infections Prevention and Control (IPC) commodities to the Saint Martins de Pores hospital, Eikwe in the Western Region.

Presenting the items to the management of the hospital, the personal assistant of the National Chairman, Abeka Dauda Anvegyene commended management and staff of the hospital for their commitment and dedication towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He reiterated Chairman Blay’s commitment towards assisting the facility to cater for its patients, management and staff towards the total prevention and management of all infectious diseases that may be recorded at the hospital.

This gesture is in tune with His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s efforts at containing and preventing the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in Ghana and to a large extent, globally.

The Saints Martins de Pores Hospital being the only hospital in the area requires all and sundry to contribute their widows' mite towards infection and prevention of the spread of COVID-19 from patients to staff and vice versa.

Among the items presented to the hospital were; Veronica buckets, Disposable gloves, Nose masks, Liquid soap, Hand sanitizers, among many others.

On his part, the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Kuppa expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Freddie Blay for the donation and also pledged to use the items to the benefit of the staff, patients, and the general public who assess health care services at the hospital.

Freddy Blay donated a state of the art ambulance to the same hospital a couple of months ago during their 60th anniversary celebration.

Peacefmonline