As part of efforts to help contain COVID-19 in the country, NPP Loyal Ladies have donated nose masks to drivers and market women in Suhum in the Eastern Region.

The ladies over the weekend hit the streets of Suhum township to create awareness on the pandemic amidst distribution of the nose masks.

They advised the beneficiaries about the neee to practice all the precautionary measures to help protect themselves from the contagion.

They crowned their exercise with a distribution of nose masks to traders and drivers in the area.

The move was fo help protects them against infection, whilst going about their daily activities, topping up with a Placard campaign.

They used the opportunity to talk about the upcoming voters' registration exercise to be organized by the Electoral Commission (EC). They briefed people on the need to ensure they had their valid identification, as well as guarantors, in order to seamlessly partake in the national exercise.