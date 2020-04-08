2 hours ago

The 16th Occupant of the Golden Stool, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has acknowledged the work of the media in this time where the country is battling with Coronavirus.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was impressed with the information flow from the media and the concerted effort they are putting in to have members of the public be educated on the coronavirus pandemic.

It is expected the media will do more by educating the public and also to update Ghanaians on happenings in other countries to allay the fears attached to the pandemic.

His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II disclosed this to the media when he donated some food items to Members of the Kumasi Media Community during this lockdown period in Greater Kumasi,

A team member of the “Manhyia Palace COVID -19 Humanitarian Relief” Mr. Richard Owusu who spoke on behalf of the King said this gesture is to appreciate the work of the media in this season.

This is the time most programs should be centered on COVID -19 and other relating matters than soccer and others.

Receiving the items, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association, Mr. Kingsley Hope was grateful for the humanitarian gesture by the King, adding that this will go into the history of the Association.

Mr. Kingsley Hope admonished the media to be show ethics in their reportage on the novel Coronavirus and must try to protect themselves which he believes will send a good message to the public.

Update

One more person has been confirmed dead in Ghana after contracting Coronavirus, the Ghana Health Service reports, with the case count also having shot up to 313.

However, with 11,016 samples from contacts processed, only 37 (0.34%) have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

According to the Ghana Health Services' SITUATION UPDATE as at 7th APRIL 2020, "enhanced contact tracing and testing is ongoing in Ghana and has resulted in an increased number of confirmed COVID-19 cases."

The statement on the latest update indicates that "as of 7th April 2020, 23:30 hr, a total of 313 cases of COVID-19 with six (6) deaths have been recorded. The regional distribution of the cases are as follows: Greater Accra Region has most cases (274) followed by the Ashanti Region (25), Northern Region (10), Upper West Region (1), Eastern Region (1), Upper East Region (1) and Central Region (1).

A total of 161 cases were reported from the routine surveillance, 37 from enhanced surveillance activities and those from travelers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale are 115."