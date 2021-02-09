22 minutes ago

Presidential Advisor on health and former Director-general of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare has disclosed that the number of active COVID-19 cases recorded in the country continues to shoot up.

He has thus appealed to Ghanaians to strictly observe the COVID-19 safety protocols as people are being infected on daily basis.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' program, he explained that though the government is working to ensure that the number of active cases reduces, Ghanaians owe it a duty to also ensure that they observe the necessary safety protocols at all levels of their engagement.

"The numbers are going up and it is very terrifying because like South Africa where they have even gotten vaccines, their numbers are still rising on a daily basis because they are finding it difficult to treat the new variant with the vaccine and the same may be our case even if government imports the vaccine into the country."

"The vaccines do not cure or immune someone from getting the virus entirely, but they boost the immune system to make it quite difficult to get infected," he explained.

"The surest way of staying safe is to observe all the safety protocols and ensure that you will visit the nearest hospital when you feel sick in order not expose others to it," he added.

As of February 04, 2021, 696 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered in Ghana. As of the same date, there was a total of 440 casualties and 62,729 recoveries in the country. Overall cases reached its highest at 69,255, and Greater Accra was the most affected region. On January 31, 2021, the highest daily increase in cases was recorded in Ghana at 1,583.

Ghana’s active coronavirus case count currently stands at 6,411.

New variants of the virus from the UK, South Africa, and Brazil were recently detected in Ghana.

The UK variant is believed to be contributing to the recent surge in cases and severity of symptoms.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently reimposed some restrictions on public gatherings in a bid to contain the virus.