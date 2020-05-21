1 hour ago

President and bankroller of Division One side Tema Youth Football Club, Mr. Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer has lauded decision by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to offer the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence facility in Prampram to be used as isolation centre in the fight against the Covid-19.

Ghana's Football governing body, as part of its efforts to help the government of Ghana battle the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic gave out the facility which has now been refurbished to meet the standard of an Isolation center.

“Through our Medical Committee, we have gotten in touch with the authorities to make them aware that our facility at Prampram is available for use,” a GFA statement signed by General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, read.

“The Centre of Excellence is spacious and we think, the facility can be of great help to government in this challenging times”.

Osei Palmer, during a virtual discussion discussion the 'effect of Covid-19 on Ghanaian clubs' organized by Happy FM on Thursday singled out the gesture by the GFA for special praise.

According to the outspoken football administrator, the idea by the football association will foster a good relationship between the Association and the government of Ghana.

“It was a very good move by the GFA to give out the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence to government to be used as the isolation center,’’ Palmer said.

“It’s also a way of their corporate social responsibility to the society,’’ he added.

The Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, which was built in 2003 to accommodate national football teams, has space to house more than 1000 people at a time and is currently the second largest Isolation Center in the country.