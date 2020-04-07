1 hour ago

Mr. Kingsley Agyemang, the Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat of Ghana, as part of his humanitarian work, last Saturday, donated an amount of five hundred Ghana Cedis (GHS500.00) each to 40 individuals across the country who were affected by the country’s lockdown.

Mr Agyemang is a Doctoral Researcher at the Brunel University in the United Kingdom, researching into the multi-level determinants of obesity in Ghana.

On Sunday, March 29, 2020, the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced a lockdown of some parts of the country which took effect at 1 am Monday, March 30, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

People in the affected areas; Accra, Kumasi, Kasoa and Tema, have been asked to stay home for two weeks.

Advertised on his Facebook page, Mr Agyemang asked others to tag people they know who might be heavily affected by the 2-week lockdown and also provided a phone number for people to call.

With over 200 calls within few hours of the advert, 863 individuals made contacts out of which 40 lucky individuals were supported with GHS500.00 each through a mobile money transfer made to the numbers provided.

“As the bible says in Matthew 5: 16,” In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven,” he wrote on his Facebook page after the gesture.

“I believe this is the time for my colleagues to also reach out and extend a helping hand to the less unfortunate in the society.” And to those who did the popular Ghanaian cliché “tell a friend to tell friend,” I say thanks for spreading the message. Though I wish I could have done more, I know the purpose of this project has been achieved,” he added.

He again encouraged Ghanaians to observe the precautionary measures announced by the President.

In a phone interview after we came across the post on Facebook, Mr Agyemang advised the general public to adopt homemade daily exercise to keep fit, boost their immune system in order not to be overweight this period of lockdown.