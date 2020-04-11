2 hours ago

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) is set to roll out an action plan to support the government’s ongoing efforts in the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The Deputy General Secretary of the PFAG, Mr Solomon Torson who has been leading a series of meetings with members, is confident that effective action would be executed in all affected regions.

In addition, according to the Administrative Secretary of the Ghana Beach Soccer Committee, the PFAG will be supported in their campaign by all registered Beach Soccer clubs in the country.

Nana Poku Amankwah said the Covid-19 response support action is being coordinated by regional PFAG executives in partnership with regional beach soccer coordinators.

Mr Amankwah confirmed that items like IT thermometers, Sanitizers, detergents, hand gloves and face masks will be distributed to poly clinics in affected regions.

Members of the Ghana Beach Soccer Committee have also made contributions towards the fund.

Meanwhile Ghana Beach Soccer and the PFAG have rolled out a “Stop the Spread” online campaign with footballers, administrators and media personnel expousing the Covid-19 code to members of the public.

Source: Beach Soccer Ghana