1 hour ago

The Accra Regional Police Command, on Monday morning arrested 29 persons in a mosque at Nyamekye Darkuman in Accra for breaching the social distancing protocol.

According to the Command’s spokeswoman, DSP Efia Tenge, the suspects said they had assembled for an Islamic marriage activity but were overwhelmed by the number of persons who turned up.

All twenty-nine(29) person have been granted bail and released after their caution statements were taken.

The suspects are expected to appear before court in the course of the week for hearing into the matter.

The President on Ghana His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo-Addo, on Saturday, by an executive instrument extended the ban on Social gathering by a further two weeks beginning 1:00AM on Monday April 13, 2020.