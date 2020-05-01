19 minutes ago

Police have arrested four sub-chiefs of Akuapem for flouting social distancing rule and other protocols put in place against the spread of COVID-19, Friday, May 1, 2020.

The four chiefs whose names are not readily known were picked up hours after the installation process of the new Okuapehene had been done at Akropong-Akuapem.

While sitting and making merry over the activities done in the morning, about 10 police officers stormed the meeting of chiefs and announced their intention.

"We have been ordered to come and arrest four of your chiefs who according to information flouted the social distancing protocol against the spread of COVID-19," one of the police officers said.

In reaction, Chief of Amonorkrom, Osim Kwatia, welcomed the police officers and handed over the four suspects who have been alleged to have masterminded the flouting of the law.

On Friday morning, Kingmakers of Akuapem initiated traditional processes to install their new Okuapehene amidst a thick crowd in total disregard to the social distancing protocol.

The installation processes which took over three hours to be done was well welcomed by the people of Akropong-Akuapem.

Source: Ghanaweb