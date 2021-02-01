3 hours ago

The Upper West Regional Police Command said it will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute any individual or group of persons who flout the President’s directive on the COVID-19 safety protocols.

It said the police had revamped its patrol activities in the region to ensure that the presidential order, particularly on nose mask wearing, social distancing and closure of pubs, ban on funerals, weddings and concerts were observed to the letter.

Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, the Upper West Regional Public Affairs Officer of the Ghana Police Service, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa.

He said the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Francis Aboagye Nyarko, had ensured that his men were in town to enforce the directives.

“Though no arrest has been made we hope that people will always adhere to the protocols,” he stated.

Chief Inspector Boateng said they had been entrusted with the power to arrest and prosecute any individual who broke the protocols.

“The law says we should arrest and prosecute, so if we meet you and you are not wearing we will arrest and prosecute you. But if we see you and you have it but not wearing we will advise you,” Chief Insp. Boateng said.

He said the police, through their patrols, had realised that some members of the public had the nose masks in their pockets but refused to wear them.

“They only rushed to wear the masks when they see the police approach,” Chief Insp. Boateng said, and advised the public to desist from the act.

He said the police had also engaged the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and other transport operators to strictly observe the COVID-19 safety protocols and ensure their passengers did same.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Nuhu Mahama, the Upper West Regional GPRTU Industrial Relation Officer, said the Union was committed to ensuring strict adherence to all COVID-19 safety protocols.

“The Union is committed to ensuring the safety of drivers and passengers, so we are enforcing the wearing of face mask and washing of hands at GPRTU stations before boarding the car,” Alhaji Mahama said.