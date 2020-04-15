1 hour ago

English Premier League giants Arsenal have put on hold their pursuit of Ghanaian international Thomas Teye Partey from Atletico Madrid, according to reports in England.

The 26-year-old was reported to have been hunted by the “Gunners” for several months and was likely to snap up the midfielder in the summer of 2020 in augmenting their squad for the 2020/2021 season.

However, due to the global coronavirus pandemic which has dealt a big blow in the finances of the London side, has left Mikel Arteta’s side with another option to consider in signing the Ghanaian.

The former Tema Youth player who is valued around £45 millions by Atletico Madrid is being chased by several European clubs including Manchester United has been robbed off the books of Arsenal for a possible transfer due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Thomas Teye Partey has featured 24 times for Atletico Madrid this season and has scored twice.

He has a running contract with Atletico Madrid till July 2023.