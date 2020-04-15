1 hour ago

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has indicated that it will take the implementation of drastic measures as was done in Wuhan Province in China to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

He explained that in order for President Akufo-Addo's government to deal head-on with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the government’s partial lockdown must be carried out without showing human face.

Contributing to a panel discussion on 'Wontumi Radio' in the Ashanti Region, Chairman Wontumi as popularly known maintained that countries that have dealt with the spread of the novel coronavirus took “wicked measures regardless of the effect they have on some individuals, so long as it inured to the larger good of containing the virus”.

Chairman Wontumi in his submission made it clear that without drastic measures, Ghanaians by nature as human beings will not comply with the measures unless they are forced to adhere to the directives.

He added that “in some countries, when people are caught outside in the lockdown, they are fined heavily, but in Ghana when people are caught outside, they are rather given food and pampered to go home”.

He was of the view that Ghanaians are not complying with the current directives due to the fact that they cannot see the novel coronavirus with their naked eyes as they can see rainfall and thunder, enforcing them to run for protection.

He reminded that the country is fighting the COVID-19 in order to save human lives and the economy as it is the situation in every country in the world that have been affected by the global pandemic; reiterating that “the COVID-19 is claiming lives and economy”.

He, however, implored with the Akufo-Addo government to be mean in carrying out the directives to fight the novel coronavirus as being flexible with measures will not yield the intended purpose of the government.

Peacefmonline