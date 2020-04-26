49 minutes ago

President Akufo-Addo will tonight speak to Ghanaians on the update of the coronvirus pandemic.

These addresses have become necessary as it is a major means for Ghanaians to have access to information and directives from the presidency since the country recorded its first two cases of COVID-19 on March 12, 2020.

The address is slated for 8 pm.

It is not clear yet what to expect from his 8th address but there are expectations that President Akufo-Addo touches on areas including the country's progress as far as testing and contact tracing is concerned.

Areas including the compulsory use of face masks, and the way forward as far as the ban on social and public gatherings is concerned may also likely be touched by the President.