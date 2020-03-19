1 hour ago

The National Democratic Congress(NDC) has asked the President to order the arrest and also sack the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority(NIA) for flouting his directive to stop all public gathering amid the conoravirus.

According to them, a single act puts the whole country at risk of the pandemic.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' program, deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor explained that the President should show leadership and call the NIA Boss to order otherwise his effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus will be in vain.

"What at all does the NIA boss want, whose interest is he serving with the continuation of the registration exercise?" he rhetorically asked.

"We have all shown class and commitment to fight this disease but the NIA boss seems to thwart everybody’s effort," he said.

He added that if the President is this much concerned, then he should call Prof. Ken Attafuah to order, other than that the NDC will advise itself as a party.

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has asked the National Identification Authority (NIA) to suspend with immediate effect the ongoing mass registration exercise in the Eastern Region.

In a statement signed by the President of the GMA, Dr. Frank Ankobea, and its General-Secretary, Dr. Justice Yankson, the GMA said it is in the interest of Public Health and Safety to suspend the exercise, since if allowed to continue it could create fertile grounds for potential spread of COVID-19, endangering the lives of NIA staff, the communities involved and an entire nation in the process.

The statement went further to say: “Mass registration exercise also defeats the spirit and letter of the directives (especially on mass gathering) issued by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana as part of the measures to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in the country”.

Peacefmonline