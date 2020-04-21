57 minutes ago

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General of the Ghana Health Service, has offered education on the debate on whether or not a person who has tested negative or fully recovered from Coronavirus could have a relapse after a period of improvement.

Although Ghana's COVID-19 case count currently stands at 1042, ninety-nine (99) people have fully recovered from the virus and have been discharged home.

There are however claims that persons could test positive again in spite of their recovery.

Speaking on the Tuesday edition of 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye told host Kwami Sefa-Kayi that recovered persons stand a better chance of developing immunity against the Coronavirus.

He elucidated that when persons recover from the virus infection or any other disease, he or she develops a better immune system which helps to fight the disease, hence they could not contract COVID-19 again.

This notwithstanding, Dr. Kuma-Aboagye advised recovered persons to boost their immune system by taking appropriate nutrition, having rest and desisting from any activity that excessively strains their body.

"You will have immunity. With every disease, especially bacteria and viral infections, the body will respond. That is why because of somebody's immune status, the person can fight the disease . . . I have noticed that in some foreign countries, they have started harvesting the plasma of the recovered persons and use their antibodies to cure a patient. They consider it beneficial but as to how long that immunity will last is what we're looking at; to ascertain for how long or how many months or years it could last," he stated.