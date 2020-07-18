2 hours ago

Veteran football administrator, Takyi Arhin has told clubs to stop bickering about the FIFA/CAF COVID-19 relief fund being too small as its not a TV right money.

Clubs have been complaining the monies allocated to them by the Ghana Football Association is too meager and a lot more could have been given out of the $1.8 million CAF/FIFA funds.

He has advised clubs to stop make noise about the monies as its not TV rights money and If it was that Hearts and Kotoko would have taken more than any other club.

"The money shared is not a tv right if it is, then Kotoko and hearts will take the majority share" he told Kumasi based Ashh Fm.

"If by October the spread of the COVID-19 is low and the Government allows us to start the league then I think playing the northern and southern sector will be the best"

Twelve stakeholders under the GFA that included football clubs comprising the Premier League clubs, division one league clubs, women's league clubs.

Others who benefited inlcuded the Regional Football Associations, Schools and Colleges, Referees Association Ghana, Coaches Association Ghana, PFAG, Futsal Association,Beach Soccer, Security Services Sports Association, Juvenile Clubs Association among others.

18 Premier League clubs are set to share $270,000, while the 48 Division One League clubs will also receive a total of $360,000, the 16 Women’s Premier League clubs $160,000 and 72 Regional Women’s Division One League clubs will share $60,000 among a host of others.