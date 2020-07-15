2 hours ago

The National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku has tested eight times for the novel coronavirus as some nine persons in his inner circle including his driver tested positive for the virus.

In an exclusive interview with Kwame Adinkra on Kumasi-based Pure FM’s ‘Pure Morning Drive’ monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Sammi disclosed that he has chosen hope over fear although all his nine tests have so far come out negative.

The National Organizer of the NPP advised that Ghanaians should eschew stigmatization as it will contribute to people being in self-denial and failing to disclose their status. He encouraged that the experts and the media entities in Ghana should not relent in the education of Ghanaians on the Coronavirus safety protocols to help combat the spread and fear of the virus.

Ghana as at Wednesday, July 15, 2020, has recorded a total of 25,252 coronavirus cases with 21,397 recoveries and 3,176 active cases. The number of deaths remains at 139 while the Greater Accra Region leads with the highest number of infections with 13,869 followed by the Ashanti Region with 5,277, Western Region – 2,189 and Central Region – 1,110

Source: MyNewsGh.com