NDC’s National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for “listening” to the masses call to lockdown the epicenters of the deadly outbreak in the country.

According to him, the President’s directive is the “best” to help curb the spread of the virus across the country.

“Good he listened to the people’s cry. The virus does not know NPP or NDC supporters, it kills everyone irrespective of your party affiliation,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.

NDC Bars Communicators From In-Studio Radio, TV Discussions Over COVID-19 Lockdown

According to Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC has also suspended in-studio discussions for its Communication Officers following the lockdown announced by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He said radio discussions in the Ashanti Region, Greater Accra and other parts of the Central Region have been discouraged by the party amidst the Coronavirus scare.

“In view of the announced partial lockdown of the Ashanti Region, Greater Accra Region and parts of the Central Region as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Communication Bureau of the NDC has directed all Communication Officers and Communicators of the party in the affected areas to suspend in-studio discussions on radio and TV stations forthwith,” he said.

He advised that “Officials and executives of the national secretariat of the party, shall be operating from their homes during the pendency of the lockdown and will be available for engagements with party officers and members through phone calls, SMS and WhatsApp messages.”

COVID-19 cases in Ghana hit 152

Ghana’s case count for COVID-19 has increased to 152 as of Sunday, March 29, 2020.

This followed the confirmation of 11 new cases by the Ghana Health Service.

Ten (10) of the new cases were among persons who were under mandatory quarantine in Tamale under the direction of the Regional Security Committee of the Northern Region.

Lockdown takes effect today

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last Friday imposed a lockdown on the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) including Kasoa in the Central Region as well as parts of the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area (GKMA) which includes Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Accra, Tema, Kasoa, and Kumasi have been tagged as the hotspots of the disease in Ghana.

The lockdown is expected to take effect from today, Monday, March 30, 2020.

