1 hour ago

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Ranking Member of the Health Committee of Parliament has asked the government to set up testing centers in other towns outside the lockdown areas in the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi regions.

According to him, a number of people have traveled from the epicenters to other regions before the lockdown took effect so it will just be proper for the testing exercise to be carried out in these centers in order not to endanger the lives of residents in these areas.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' program, he commended the government for the partial lockdown exercise but urged that there should be a rapid testing exercise to ensure that the COVID-19 is contained.

The government just as he has heeded to our call for a lockdown, should also adhere to our call for the testing centers to be provided in all the remaining regions to ensure that everybody is tested and the necessary steps taken when others are confirmed positive.

"When we are able to do this then we are together fighting this COVID-19. We Should not wait for it to get to the level where we can not contain it and possibly fail in the fight against the disease," he said.

President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has announced a two-week lockdown in the country’s two main regions starting Monday, 30th March in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

This comes after authorities reported 137 confirmed cases including 4 deaths.

According to him, there would be “restrictions on the movement of persons in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and contiguous districts for a period of two weeks.”

Residents would only be allowed to go out to buy food, water, and medicines and to use public toilets.

“There shall be, during this period, no inter-city movement of vehicles and aircraft for private or commercial purposes except for vehicles and aircrafts providing essential services and those carrying cargo,” he said.

Ghana has suspended public events, closed schools and banned large gatherings in the wake of the pandemic.

Source: peacefmonline