Six more persons have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ghana.
This brings the death toll to 594.
In the latest update by the Ghana Health Service, the country recorded 455 new cases.
The Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Eastern and Central Regions continue to lead with the highest rate of infections.
Ghana has recorded a total of 82, 586 cases with 76,573 recoveries since mid-March 2020.
Cumulative Cases per Region
Greater Accra Region – 47,029
Ashanti Region – 14,324
Western Region – 5,143
Eastern Region – 3,668
Central Region – 2,884
Volta Region – 1,692
Northern Region – 1,155
Bono East Region – 1,114
Upper East Region – 1,093
Bono Region – 982
Western North Region – 797
Ahafo Region – 663
Upper West Region – 377
Oti Region – 274
North East Region – 98
Savannah Region – 72
Source: citifmonline
Comments