30 minutes ago

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea has made a shocking revelation about the losses that the State Transport Corporation has made since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus has struck all countries including Ghana and for the past year, the disease has infected thousands of Ghanaians and claimed hundreds of lives.

According to the Ghana Health Service, Ghana's current active case count stands at 4,866 with 373 new cases.

The country has recorded 86, 465 confirmed cases with 80,952 recoveries/discharge and 647 deaths.

The disease has negatively impacted companies just as much as it has affected economies and one of the companies is the STC.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Nana Akomea disclosed that the ravages of Coronavirus have caused the State Transport Corporation to lose millions of revenue.

He noted that since March last year till date, the company has lost 40 percent of its revenue amounting to over Ghc 2 million monthly.

"When the borders were closed because of COVID, we lose 2.2/3 million every month," he said.