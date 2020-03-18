1 hour ago

Deputy Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation, Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu, has cautioned against the politicization of issues relating to the coronavirus pandemic, calling on political party Communicators to educate the public anytime they get the opportunity to represent their various parties.

To him, Ghana is not better than countries that have badly experienced the effects of COVID-19 on their economy, therefore apportioning blame on the part on President Akufo-Addo for lack of proactiveness on precautionary measures.

“ . . Human beings at all four corners of the world are all at risk so why keep blaming government for not acting fast on precautionary measures, ignoring the most important information that needs to be made public?” he quizzed.

The former MP for Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti Region on UTV’s 'Adekye Nsroma' newspaper discussion insisted that government must provide insurance policies for Doctors, Health Assistants and Nurses who have laid down their lives to control coronavirus.

“Government has played his part, so we as citizens must continue to do our best to safeguard the nation by finding ways to get rid of the fear and panic in the country. Government should do well to provide Doctors, Health Assistants and Nurses with insurance policies to cover their risk taking,” he said.

Peacefmonline