2 hours ago

The Guinean national who escaped from quarantine at a guest house in Tamale has been found. The 21 year old Guinean was among ten persons in mandatory quarantine after they tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saed, the young lady scaled the wall at midnight, leaving behind her belongings including mobile phone.

She was found in the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region.

There are fears that the escapee might have exposed other people including residents of the community where she was arrested to the virus.

The Northern Regional Minister disclosed that, “three ambulances are on standby to transport the ten positive cases back to Burkina Faso.”