1 hour ago

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party has called for an end to the wide speculations on the possibility of the party to hold its parliamentary primaries in the wake of the deadly COVID-19.

The governing New Patriotic Party is yet to hold primaries for parliamentary candidates in constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament. The exercise is slated for April 25, eight clear months before the general elections.

Many believe the president’s directives banning public gathering, including religious activities, funerals and schools have put the primaries in limbo.

But Nana Obiri Boahen on Sunrise Morning Show hosted by Stephen Anti, indicated that with about a month to the scheduled date, the party is not under any pressure, asking persons making commentaries to stop being pessimistic.

In adherence to the president’s directive to stem the spread of the coronavirus, some political activities have been put on hold. For instance, former president John Dramani Mahama has suspended his tour of some constituencies until further notice.

However, Nana Obiri Boahen stated that the National Executive Committee and the National Council are responsible for fixing and changing dates, and would do the appropriate thing when the need arises.

The NPP is currently vetting parliamentary hopefuls.

Nana Obiri Boahen said the party is hoping to conclude on all processes next week.

“Hopefully by 25th March it is possible the NEC or the Steering Committee would take a firm decision. We are hopeful that by 25th March 2020 everybody would have finished with all their activities.”

Meanwhile, the decision by the Electoral commission to use the Ghana Card and Passport as an identification for the new voter’s register has been welcomed by the Deputy General Secretary.

“This is my personal view. Those who think that without the compilation of a new voter’s register, there can be elections are day dreaming, I call them day dreamers, I will call them day dreamers, they are hallucinating.”

He added, “Those who are praying that Coronavirus should stay up to December, that is inactive; the bottom line is if that happens there can never be elections on 7th December 2020. We should stop kidding ourselves”.

