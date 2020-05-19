1 hour ago

Columnist and businessman, Fadi Dabbousi has asked Ghanaians to give back to the society amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, Ghanaians should continue to enhance their giving capabilities so that our people will continue to live in a peaceful environment.

"Ghanaians, generally, are generous people. We have seen this beautiful love that most of us have had for one another in the midst of the deadly disease. A large number of people have come out with the initiative of giving food to the poor and vulnerable," he said.

Fadi Dabbousi, who is also a staunch member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) added that his motive of providing support to the needy in these difficult times has, unfortunately, come to an end as he seeks to take a different direction to help.

He commended the President, Nana Akufo-Addo for the pragmatic measures taken in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, saying his handling of the disease has been applauded by the world at large.

"I'm extremely proud that he is our President, and I know for sure that Ghana has progressed under his current tenure in office. I believe we will see more massive development and prudent initiatives in his next term of office that will continue to impact positively on posterity long after we are all gone", said Faddi.

"I will say that the gap between the poor and rich has been bridged somehow, and even though there is poverty in lots of places, the numbers have reduced due to his pragmatic initiatives and moves," he added.

Fadi Dabbousi who made this known after distributing some meals to the Zongo Communities to help them break the fast affirmed that the implementation of the flagship free Senior High School shows that the President has done extremely well.

He has therefore encouraged Ghanaians to support the President's course to alleviate the suffering of people affected by Covid-19.

The Fadi Dabbousi food train project dubbed “Supporting the war against Covid-19 hand in hand with President" is aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

In an earlier exercise, his food train feted over 2500 vulnerables during the partial lockdown.