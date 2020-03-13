1 hour ago

It has emerged that one of the two persons have who contracted the coronavrius Covid-19 pandemic, is a senior official of the Norwegian Embassy in Ghana and the other person is a Ghanaian working in Turkey who returned into the country.

The Health Minister at an emergency press conference on Thursday night did not disclose the identities of the two patients but stated emphatically that the cases were imported into the country.

Kwaku Agyemang-Manu did not give much details as to how and when the two foreign nationals entered the country and whether or not they went through the necessary checks and screening.

He, however, said, “the two patients are stable and have been kept in isolation.”

The Minister revealed that the Ministry of Health and other relevant state agencies have begun tracing individuals the two patients have gotten in contact with.

He, therefore, assured "Ghanaians that the Government of Ghana together with all Health Partners will continue to work assiduously to ensure the situation is contained.”

Source: Ghanaweb