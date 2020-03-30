28 minutes ago

Police in the Western region on Sunday conducted mandatory health screening exercise on people entering the city as a move the stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

At the Beposo barrier, both passengers and pedestrians were made to go through the screening process before granted entry into the Twin City.

According to report, people had fled the Greater Accra and Ashanti Region to swerve an imminent lockdown which took effect on early hours on Monday.

The exercise brought a huge traffic on the main Bepooso- cape coast road but some travellers believe "it was an exercise worth taking".

The western region is among the cities which has not recorded any case of COVID-19, a pandemic that has claim 5 lives with a week.

However, the lockdown of Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Kasoa got people move southwards in an attempt to swerve the restrictions.

Greater Accra, Ashanti , the Upper West and Northern Regions are the regions so far with recorded cases of the pandemic.

But Experts have warned the disease can spread to other regions as tracing of individuals, who have had contact with covid-19 patience , has become difficult.

Ghana, as at Monday had recorded 152 cases, with only two recoveries.

The Government has urged people to stay at home, in order not to curb the spread.