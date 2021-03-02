1 hour ago

The Board of Trustees of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund has pledged to intensify education on the vaccines to be administered.

According to the board, the exercise will aid in clearing the doubts people have about the negative effects of the vaccine.

At an event organized by the Greater Accra Arts Centre and Rescue Volunteers on COVID-19, the administrator for the Board of Trustees of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, Dr. William Collins Asare, said supporting the education on the vaccines is a step in the right direction.

“The fund deems it appropriate to intensify nationwide awareness and public education on the pandemic. The second phase of the educational campaign will also be used to debunk the myths and fallacies relating to the mass vaccination against the coronavirus.”

“There is a lot of very bad propaganda on social media and the press in general against the vaccines which are being rolled out soon in our country.”

The top hierarchy of government has also been on a public relations campaign to prove the safety of the virus.

President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia were both vaccinated publicly.

Dr. Bawumia, after his jab, urged all Ghanaians who qualify to be vaccinated for COVID-19 to do so.

The Vice President added that the conspiracy theories surrounding the vaccines should be disregarded.

“Don’t listen to the naysayers who what to spread conspiracy theories about this vaccine. It is not going to change your DNA or have all these effects they are talking about in the conspiracies. It is going to protect,” he said.

Source: citifmonline