2 hours ago

The Ghana Health Service is advising Ghanaians to report to the nearest health facility if they experience any side effects after taking their COVID-19 vaccine jabs.

Ghana started giving out COVID-19 jabs on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, after receiving 600,000 vaccines through an UN-backed COVAX scheme.

So far, a few who have been vaccinated are complaining of headaches, feeling cold, and pain in the arm where they took the injection.

Reacting to the complaints by the affected persons, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said there are trained personnel in every health facility to assist anyone with a side effect.

"There are people in various health facilities ready to listen to you so report any side effect for them to know how to help you . . . we have a follow-up system in the nearest facilities with forms to fill, you don’t need to return to where you received your vaccination," he urged.