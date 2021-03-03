23 minutes ago

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has disclosed the vaccines in Ghana are not the cure for the Coronavirus disease.

He told host Kwami Sefa Kayi during Tuesday's edition of Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' that the vaccines are not 100 proof of protection.

According to Mr. Pratt, the vaccines are only a preventive mechanism against the disease.

"The vaccine is not a cure. It is a preventive measure to protect us. It doesn't mean when you take the vaccine, the disease has ended. Even with protection, it doesn't give 100 percent protection...So, it's not 100% even in terms of prevention," he revealed.

He, however, urged Ghanaians to take the vaccines to prevent them from contracting and spreading the disease.

COVAX COVID-19 Vaccines

Ghana is expected to procure 42 million vaccines to cover all Ghanaians.

The government has currently received 600000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine under UN COVAX facility.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia together with his wife Samira Bawumia were the first to be vaccinated.

They took their doses on live TV as part of public education to encourage Ghanaians to take the vaccines.

According to government rollout plan, frontline health workers in three hotspots of the country, Accra, Kumasi and Western, including goverrnment officials and media practitioners are next to take the vaccines.