2 hours ago

Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, the presidential advisor on health says no Ghanaian will pay for the cost of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Speaking on the Asaase Radio, Dr Nsiah Asare said, “What I will say first is that it’s free to the ordinary citizen. Any Ghanaian who is going for the vaccine will not pay anything for it. I’m sure somebody will ask; what about those who can pay?

“All what we are saying is that if the private sector wants to be part of this, there should be private sector financing. The private sector should try and give the money and the government will bring the vaccines in.”

Dr Nsiah Asare said the government was expecting a batch of the COVAX vaccines first and “we are supposed to get about 20% of those vaccines which are about six million.”

“We are also getting vaccines from bilateral organisations. We are also getting vaccines from the private sector which have agreed to give vaccines for the corporate organisations, but they will also give the government the same amount of vaccines,” he added.

Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday (20 February) that Ghana had granted emergency authorisation for the use of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, becoming the 31st country to do so, and the fifth country in Africa, Reuters reports.