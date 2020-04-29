54 minutes ago

The Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) has directed all persons in the Region to wear face masks when coming out of their houses to stem the spread of the novel Coronavirus and mitigate its impact in the Region.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Regional Minister, in a statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency, also asked all persons seeking to conduct meetings, appointments and engagements at the VRCC offices and Residency to wear face masks.

All Municipal and District Assemblies in the Region are to, as a matter of urgency enact by-laws to enforce the President’s directive on compulsory wearing of face masks by all commercial drivers and passengers, the release said.

It said the by-law should also ensure that public officers, all staff and clients of Municipal and District Assemblies wore face masks in the conduct of their official businesses.

The release further asked Municipal and District Assemblies to ensure that all food vendors, including people who sold beverages in their jurisdictions wore face masks in the conduct of their businesses to limit the spread of COVID-19.

It instructed that notices of "NO FACE MASKS, NO ENTRY" be visibly displayed at vantage points at all public and commercial entities, including shops, pharmacies, saloon and barbering shops, malls, super markets and lorry stations and implored the Assemblies to intensify education on the precautionary measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.