Former Director-General of the Ghana Health Service and Special Advisor to the President on health, Dr. Nsiah-Asare has disclosed that they are using 'Supportive Treatment' to treat COVID-19 patients.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' program, he explained that drugs like Hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol, antibiotics and other drugs that will boost and enhance the immune system are being used to treat patients.

"And it works very well for those without any underlying health conditions. That is why we have been asking Ghanaians to obey the government directives to social distance and stay at home," he said.

He said there are various clinical vaccine trials ongoing to fight the COVID-19, but in the meantime those drugs have not been approved yet.

The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Ghana now stands at 641, according to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Read the full statement as issued on the GHS website below:

SITUATION UPDATE, COVID-19 OUTBREAK IN GHANA AS AT 15 APRIL 2020, 22:55 HRS

Two weeks since the institution of enhanced surveillance, restriction of movement and continuous public education to prevent the spread of cases of COVID-19, several cases have been recorded

As of 14th April 2020, at 23:00HRS, a total of 50,719 persons have been tested with 641 being positive for COVID-19. The breakdown of the 641 positive cases is as follows: seventeen (17) have been treated, reverted to negative on repeat tests and discharged. Furthermore, 66 have tested negative once and awaiting the second test. This brings together a total of 83 cases that have been recovered/discharged. 548 cases have been categorized as mild disease and are on treatment, two (2) are categorized as moderate to severe cases, none in the critical state currently and eight (8) have died.

The five (5) new cases were recorded in the following locations; one from Adenta Municipality and two (2) each from Ayawaso East and Ayawaso Central Municipalities. With the exception of one of the cases from Ayawaso East, all the new cases are asymptomatic. Contacts of the new cases are being listed for follow up."

Of the 641 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 268 were reported from two from the routine surveillance, 258 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travelers who were previously under mandatory quarantine in Accra and Tamale.

Regions that have reported cases are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Western, Volta, Northern, North East, Upper East, and Upper West regions.

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra – 514

Ashanti – 53

Eastern – 41

Northern – 10

Volta – 9

Upper West – 7

Upper East – 4

North East – 1

Western – 1

Central – 1