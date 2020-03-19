1 hour ago

Ghana Prison Service has disclosed that they cannot decongest the prisons in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Prison Service, they can only activate safety measures to ensure that the prisoners are safe.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' program, Deputy PRO of the Ghana Prison Service, DSP Daniel Machator explained that they have also taken steps to reduce the rate at which inmates are visited.

Additionally, prisoners are also advised to take caution and observe the safety measures they are putting in place.

"Just like any other facility, we have asked that veronica buckets are provided in most of the prisons to provide running water for the washing of hands," he added.

He said the Ghana Prison Service cannot provide a healthy meal for the prisoners to boost their immune system so it will observe the safety measures to keep inmates safe.

Ghana Health Service has confirmed that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ghana now stands at 11.

The Ghana Health Service affirmed two new cases of Coronavirus in the country on its twitter page a few minutes after 3 pm on Thursday, March 19th.

"The first is a 59-year-old Ghanaian woman, resident in the United Kingdom who recently returned to Ghana and currently living in Kumasi, reported to a private hospital with a history of fever (temp of 39.1), general malaise, cough, and runny nose. Her condition was suspected to be COVID-19. The sample was subsequently collected and sent to KCCR and the report was received this early morning as positive for COVID-19.

"The second case is a 61-year-old Lebanese male trader and resident in Kumasi. He felt unwell and reported to a health facility with fever (temp 39.4 ? ), and cough. The sample tested positive for COVID-19.

"Both case patients are being managed in isolation and responding to treatment," the Ministry's website disclosed

So far the confirmed cases in Ghana are from Turkey, Norway, Germany, France, the United States of America, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Earlier on Thursday, two new cases were confirmed by health authorities

Peacefmonline