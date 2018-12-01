1 hour ago

A two-week partial lockdown is currently in force in the Greater Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

Prior to the lockdown which started at 1 am Monday, 30th March 2020, there were reports that some Ghanaians were moving from the places where the lockdown has been imposed into other regions.

The fear was that if some were carrying the virus, they could infect other people in regions where no case has been recorded.

Speaking to this in a one-on-one interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said even though some might have gone to other regions, they will still be tested if their names are in the database.

According to him, during the two-week lockdown period, all the contacts traced will be tested and so even if the person is in another region, he or she cannot escape testing.

He said because we are in a democratic dispensation, the government couldn't have prevented people from moving.

"We need to look at balance to avoid over-reacting especially because we are in a democratic dispensation . . . you can’t do anything out of proportion. The teams conducting the contact tracing are also in the other regions and so if an infected person is out of the region but is part of the database, we will get them," he assured.

