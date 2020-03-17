4 hours ago

GENERAL NOTICE:

Our core as a business entity is to meet customers' needs with the quality pharmaceutical range at all given period.

We're a retail chain and mainly source our products from intermediaries.

On the "hand sanitizer" price issue, our pricing has been consistent with the general regulator mark up ratio.

The 236ml which is now being sold at Ghs70.00 (out of stock now) had a price tag of Ghs20.00 a couple of weeks ago.

The upward price differential is mainly as a result of supplier sudden high price adjustment to Gh51.00.

It is our thrust to deliver products and services at a relatively lower price, and general outlets comparison within the industry (hand sanitizer) shows our pricing remains cheaper.

In contrast, the price of a nose mask has shot up from 20pesewas per unit to Ghs5 within a month.

We remain the most customer price-sensitive company within the industry and we'll continue to satisfy the customer at all times.

