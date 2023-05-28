1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he instructed that the Covid-19 spending should be audited.

In his address to the nation on Sunday, May 28, he said the Covid situation was not used as an avenue for corruption.

“The crisis was not used as cover for corrupt practices,” he said.

He further indicated that although Ghana received free vaccines to tackle the virus, inoculating the people was very expensive.

“Vaccination was expensive,” he said and further indicated that “fumigation and cleansing of markets, schools and other public places cost a lot of money.”

President Akufo-Addo also said that the Covid-19 situation in Ghana has passed.

He recounted his earlier assurance that “This too shall pass.”

He stressed, “The emergency is over, this too has passed.”

The president further revealed that Ghana does not have any critical cases with regard to Covid 19.

“Currently we do not have any critical case,” he said.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) recently announced that pre-departure testing and test at all points of entry were no more a requirement for all passengers.

The GHS also said that COVID-19 Health Declaration Form for international travellers had been suspended.