1 hour ago

Founder of A.F foundation, Ahmed Fordjour has joined forces to donate items in some part of Ashanti Region to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Fordjour's donation comes at a time the Greater Accra region, Ashanti Region and other parts of the country are set for lockdown on Monday in an effort to curb the spread of the dreaded pandemic.

The items include, Hand sanitizers, soaps, Veronica buckets with the people of Mankranso and it’s environs in the Ahafo Ano south West constituency benefiting from the items.

The pandemic has affected thousands around the world, with Ghana conforming I54 cases of the Covid-19 virus, unfortunately resulting in 5 deaths so far, with the figures continuing to rise daily.

Ahmed Amponsah Fordjour is a young expert in the field of Science, Engineering from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology with a Global Diplomacy from University of London( Online).

Ahmed has experience in International science and diplomacy as he has been part of many international seminars, workshops and also worked for some UN agencies in Europe.

He recently set up a foundation to contribute his quota to the development of people in the rural areas.

His foundation goals are drawn from the Global sustainable development goals which are 3; Good health, 4; Quality Education 6; Clean Environment and Sanitation