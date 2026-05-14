CPC interdicts seven staff over GHc4.37 Million audit irregularities

Seven employees of the Cocoa Processing Company PLC (CPC) have been interdicted following findings from a special audit conducted by the Ghana Audit Service, which flagged GH¢4,373,355.04 as outstanding and unaccounted for in relation to operations of the CPC Consumer Cooperative Shop.

According to sources within the company’s staff unions, the audit reviewed activities covering the 2023–2024 and 2024–2025 financial years and was completed in March 2026. It reportedly uncovered significant irregularities involving goods supplied to the union-run shop located on CPC premises in Tema.

The audit findings indicated that the consumer shop, operated by workers through their unions, had accumulated debt of GH¢4,373,355.04 as of September 2025 for products supplied by CPC. It also noted that the shop allegedly operated rent-free and did not pay for utilities during the period under review. Auditors warned that failure to recover the funds could negatively affect the company’s financial position.

The interdicted staff include: Theodore Matey Tackey, Chairman of the Senior Staff Union; Abdul-Samed Adams, Chairman of the Junior Staff Union; George Yanney, Principal Accounts Officer; Daniel Mensah, Shop Keeper; Genevieve Pawar, Product Research and Development Manager; James Ababio, Production Manager (Confectionery); and Michael Eshun, Chief Engineer.

Information gathered indicates that four of the affected individuals served on the Consumer Shop Management Committee, two acted as patrons, and one served as shop keeper responsible for daily operations.

Management sources say CPC acted after receiving the audit report, issuing queries to the affected staff and requesting explanations on the irregularities identified.

The staff were given the opportunity to respond before interdiction decisions were taken. Some have reportedly denied wrongdoing and contested parts of the audit findings.

A letter of interdiction dated May 11, 2026, signed by Managing Director Professor William Coffie, stated that management had reviewed the responses but found “no headway” in resolving the issues, necessitating further investigations.

The letter added that additional inquiry was required to reach a “justifiable conclusion,” in line with recommendations from the Ghana Audit Service for recovery of the outstanding amount.

As part of the directive, the affected staff have been barred from making further withdrawals from the Consumer Shop’s bank accounts and are required to participate in a full stock-taking exercise to be carried out by the Audit and Accounts Departments under the supervision of the Security Coordinator.

They are also expected to submit handing-over notes and remain on two-thirds salary pending the outcome of investigations, in accordance with the company’s conditions of service.

The Ghana Audit Service has recommended that CPC immediately recover the outstanding amount and ensure proper accounting for rent, water, and electricity charges going forward.