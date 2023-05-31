3 hours ago

Dr Onsy Nathan Kwame Nkrumah, former Vice Chairman of the Convention People’s party (CPP), has submitted his nomination form to enable him to run as flagbearer of the Convention People’s Party.

This comes as the party readies to attempt to take over the reins of power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Addressing journalists, he said a lot of Ghanaians in the diaspora urged him to lead the country his father Dr Kwame Nkrumah once led to change and make Ghana a better country.

He said he was motivated to see CPP restored to power, re-organised, and faithfully serve Ghanaians once again.

“CPP has once led the country and is ready to work with any individual to make this country a better one”. Dr Onsy Nkrumah said he had been an active advocate of Pan-Africanism across the world, making him the right candidate to lead the CPP and Ghana.

He said CPP’s independence would help provide freedom for a change and appealed to Ghanaians in the diaspora to return home and vote for him to lead Ghana.

Dr Onsy Nkrumah said Ghanaians had tried both the NPP and NDC and were equally let down by both parties.

He told GNA that Ghanaians had suffered enough under the governance of the NPP and the NDC from 1992 to 2023 and deserved much better governance for accelerated development.

Dr Onsy Nkrumah is competing with Nana Akosua Frimpongmaa Sarpong Kumankumah, as they both lead the probability of winning the CPP flagbearership race.

According to the party, picking up and submission of forms had been peaceful.

Source: GNA