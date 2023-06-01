6 hours ago

The General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah has called on members of the party to support it to bring victory and liberation to Ghanaians in the 2024 elections.

According to her, the party has a well-thought-out Economic Development Plan aimed at ensuring that Ghana attained economic independence.

Ms Jantuah made the call in a press statement on Monday to mark the party’s 74th anniversary.

“As we as a Party go forward to create the internal mechanisms and structures to enable us to win power in 2024 to liberate this nation, we call on all comrades to support the cause towards bringing victory and liberation to Ghana. Ghana Needs the CPP to come on board at this crucial moment of our existence,” she stated.

The CPP General Secretary said that the party fought and gained independence for Ghana with the view to create jobs through the massive industrialisation drive, the quest to liberalise from the claws of Colonialism and imperialism and also make sure that Ghanaians were capable of managing its affairs.

“But as it stands today, the dreams of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah for a self-sufficient and sustainable Ghana have been dashed because of policies that do not benefit Ghanaians,” she added.

Also, Ms Jantuah indicated that the country had no Import Substitution Policy to ensure that there was a cap on goods that had to be imported into the country.

“An attempt at industrialisation is left in the hands of foreigners whose only interest is to make profit, and repatriate most of their resources out of this country, contributing to the weakening of our local currency. Mismanagement of our Economy, over-dependence on foreign financial aid and assistance whilst we ironically tout the mantra Ghana Beyond Aid,” she added.

Ms Juantuah said it was therefore imperative for comrades to reflect on these things and support the party win the elections.

Source: citifmonline