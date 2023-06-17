7 hours ago

The former Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, has described the handling of the criminal case against him by the High Court in Accra as an act of intimidation.

His remarks come after the High Court in Accra dismissed his motion to stay the ongoing criminal proceedings until the by-election in Assin North is held.

Mr. Quayson’s election as a parliamentary representative for Assin North was nullified by the Supreme Court, and he currently faces charges of perjury and deceiving a public official.

These charges stem from allegations that he falsely denied owing allegiance to any country other than Ghana during the election process.

Speaking in an interview with Woezor TV, Mr. Quayson attributed his removal from office to the dynamics within the current Parliament but said the people of Assin North are solidly behind him.

“I think basically, it is an intimidation process because I haven’t seen any criminal trial where an accused person or suspect is arraigned before the court on a daily basis and so we all know that it is an executive influence on the process. The people of Assin North understand the circumstances and situation that I am going through and they also understand that the fight is not about me but about them.”

Quayson also addressed the ongoing road construction by the government ahead of the by-election and urged the residents of Assin North not to be swayed by any monetary offers in exchange for votes.

“It is the heaviest rainy season in the country and there is no road construction going on anywhere in the country but if that is how they operate, we welcome it.

“Assin North people are way beyond giving money for votes but I have already told them that any money they bring here, they should take it because they deserve it and it is money they should have used to develop the area that they have kept for themselves.”

Source: citifmonline