43 minutes ago

The injury woes of the Black Stars is swelling up as red hot attacker Daniel Kofi Kyereh is the latest player likely to be sidelined through injury.

Kofi Kyereh was not part of the Black Stars squad during their final training session on Thursday as he suspected to have a thigh injury.

The FC St. Pauli player had an ice pack strapped on his thigh during training on Wednesday and is likely to miss Friday's game.

He is one of the most in form Ghanaian players heading into the epic clash with Nigeria later this evening as he has scored 11 goals whiles providing 10 assists for his lower tier side St Pauli who are chasing promotion to the German elite division.

His absence will be a huge blow to Ghana's chances of beating familiar foes Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday evening.

But that pain may be soothed by the arrival of Jordan Ayew who joined his teammates on Thursday morning after recovering from COVID-19.

He joins Edmund Addo who exacerbated an injury he was carrying and has returned to his club side Sheriff Tiraspol.

Ghana will also miss captain Andre Ayew after his red card in Ghana's last game at the AFCON against Comoros but has joined the group in camp to inspire them to glory.

The Black Stars will host their Nigerian counterparts later this evening at 7:30pm local time before playing the reverse fixture on 29th March at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.