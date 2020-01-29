1 hour ago

Crocked Asante Kotoko midfielder Mudasiru Salifu says he is not perturbed by the injury suffered against Hearts of Oak on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium as injuries are part of the game.

The central midfielder was at times unplayable on Sunday and caused the Hearts of Oak team all manner of troubles till injury rules him out of the game.

He says the team means business this season ans he wants to be a part of the success story so wishes for a quick

When Kotoko Express caught up with him in the team’s hotel after the game, Madasiru thanked God for everything that happened in the game and most importantly granted Kotoko victory.

“First of all I thank the Almighty God for giving us the three points. It was what mattered most and we are happy to grab it. We thank God once again and everybody who helped to make the victory possible.

“Injury is part of football. It is bound to happen at any time. You cannot predict it. So, I am not perturbed about this groin injury I got today against Hearts. The medical staff are working on me and I believe I will recovery fully soon to come and continue the game. Kotoko mean business this season and I want to be part of any success that we will chalk” he said.