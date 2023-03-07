1 hour ago

Ghana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori is on the mend as he has started training with his side after a long injury lay-off.

According to the club captain Innocent Maela, the Ghanaian goalkeeper has started training and will be back soon.

The player suffered an injury a few weeks before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar and had to miss the finals.

The Orlando Pirates captain expressed his delight in an interview that the Ghanaian goalkeeper has returned to training.

“He is back in training and ready to go. He is doing very well at training. He is in a good space. Unfortunately, my knowledge about his availability and date of return is limited. But you know he is a good man and pretty humble” Maela said according to Soccer Laduma.

Orlando Pirates currently occupies third place on the DSTV South African Premier League.

Ofori has made 13 appearances in all competitions and kept seven clean sheets while conceding seven goals this season.