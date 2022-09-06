48 minutes ago

Injured Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been named in the Black Stars squad that will face Brazil and Nicaragua later this month in an International friendly.

The defensive midfielder has been out injured for the last two matches played by Arsenal in the English Premier League.

Partey started the season in blistering form for the Gunners but got injured in their fourth league game against Fulham and also did not play in the 3-1 defeat against Manchester United.

According to his Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, the midfielder will be out for a few weeks meaning that it is unlikely he will be fit for the friendly.

Ghana will play two matches in the September window as part of preparations towards the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals in November/December.

The list includes Brighton and Hove Albion right back Tariq Lamptey, Southampton FC’s Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius of Karlsruher SC and Inaki Williams who plays for Spanish La Liga side Athletic Bilbao.

Also included in the squad are Richard Ofori, Joseph Aidoo and Antoine Semenyo who missed the Kirin Cup Tournament against Japan and Chile in June this year.

Ghana will play Brazil on Friday, September 23, at Stade Oceane in Le Harve- France before taking on Nicaragua at Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco in Lorca, Spain on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.