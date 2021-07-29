1 hour ago

Crystal Palace teen Ghanaian winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has been applauded by his manager Patrick Vieira following his impressive form in their preseason friendly match against Charlton Athletic.

The winger scored his first ever senior goal for Palace in their 2-2 draw against Charlton Athletic at the Selhurst Park on Tuesday

Rak-Sakyi signed his first professional contract with the club in July, and has showed glimpses of quality during pre-season, giving Vieira an option on the flanks ahead of the upcoming campaign.

"I think what was really important today was improving from our last game," Vieira told Palace TV.

"I think tonight gave us an opportunity to see some of the young players from the Academy. And I learned a lot from them today. Some of them showed character, desire to compete at this level and that was the positive side of the game today.

"Jes showed a lot of desire and he got rewarded by the goal. He showed fantastic talent - he’s been working with us for quite a while now. He’s one of the young players who shows that he’s excited to be around the first-team.

"I want this kind of spirit from these young players, showing determination and today he and some of the other ones did really well."

The former Arsenal captain says his decision to give Rak-Sakyi and other academy players the chance to compete with the first players has injected some competition in the Palace squad.

"It’s always difficult when you manage to have a couple of [first-team] players and a lot of young players from the Academy to find the right balance.

"But I’m quite satisfied with where we are tactically. There’s a really good understanding from the players about what I want and now we have all the players available to perform."